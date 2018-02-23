Toppenish Police investigating homicide

TOPPENISH- On February 22, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of North “K” St. in reference to shots fired. When they got there, officers found a white pick up with a shattered window. Inside the truck, seated in the driver’s seat was a Hispanic male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical arrived and a short time later pronounced the 20 year old Hispanic male victim dead at the scene. Witnesses told police that a green Honda passenger car was seen leaving the area immediately after the shots were heard. Detectives are processing the crime scene and the deceased was released to the coroner. If anyone has any information related to this case they are encouraged to call the Toppenish Police Department at (509) 865-4355.