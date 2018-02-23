Toppenish School District explains the district's armed staff policyPosted: Updated:
Toppenish School District explains the district's armed staff policy
It's been a week since 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killing 17 people.
The Mahre brothers: local twin skiers who won gold and silver in slalom
Many people in eastern Washington may not remember or even realize that there are two Winter Olympic medalists that were born and still live in Yakima.
Armed robbery in Yakima at mini mart
USASA competition at White Pass Ski Area
While the Olympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, over the weekend here, locals participated in a winter sport competition of their own.
Yakima rape suspect enters not guilty plea
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.
2017 Yakima murder cases remain unsolved; victims' families cling to hope
The First 48 and Forensic Files - two True Crime TV shows centered around how important the first few days after a homicide are for police.
Reported threat targeting Sunnyside HS found to be re-post from previous threat
On February 8, 2018 a non-specific threat was discovered written on a girls bathroom stall inside Sunnyside High School dated for February 20, 2017 and appeared to have multiple styles of handwriting.
One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato
One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday.
Want a new experience on the slopes? Try snow yoga
When you head to the mountains, you mainly think about snowboarding or skiing, but folks at White Pass Ski resort have come up with a new activity: snow yoga, or snow-ga for short.
How to make a fire escape plan for your home
