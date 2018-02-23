30th annual Tri-Cities Home Builders Association Home and Garden Show

PASCO, WA - Starting today, you can head down for the annual Tri-Cities Home Builders Association's Home and Garden Show at the TRAC in Pasco.

For the 30th year in a row, the HBATC welcomes over 200 vendors from all areas of home renovation and gardening to offer their expertise to residents of the Tri-Cities.

Booths ranging from porch and deck rehabbing to painting, and even portrait studios, the Home and Garden Show has something for everyone over the next three days.

"This is our 30th year of producing this show," said Jeff Losey, executive director of HBATC, "and because it's so cold outside, we feel like this is the perfect opportunity to come inside...and before spring really takes off in the Tri-Cities this is the ideal gathering place."

Now, tickets are available at the door for $6, but if you bring in a non-perishable item for The Salvation Army food bank, you can get one dollar off of admission.

For more information, head to http://www.hbatc.com.