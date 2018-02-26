One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilers

KITTITAS COUNTY- One person is dead after an avalanche struck a group of snowmobilers on Stampede Pass.

The group of five had stopped for lunch in the area of Lake Keecheluss, south of I-90 when a slope above them broke free. The slide completely buried 32- year-old Joseph Simenstad, his wife 30-year-old Sabeo Simenstad, and 24-year-old Josh Winter. 29-year-old Tyler Johnson and another unnamed man were partially buried.

Eventually all of them were dug out of the snow. Winter was able to be revived but Joseph Simenstad had suffered serious damage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per Undersheriff Myers;

"On behalf of the Sheriff's Office, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Simenstad as they work through the loss of their loved one. We would like to remind those of you who recreate in the back country to be cautious of the past and current conditions, as they can change rapidly and without warning. Avalanche conditions are often the result of previous weather, sometimes from weeks prior. We encourage you to research and educate yourselves from the many sources available. Just Google 'Avalanche Danger'."