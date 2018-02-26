Police arrest three students who made threats against Grandview High SchoolPosted: Updated:
Police arrest three students who made threats against Grandview High School
One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilers
Investigation finds Washington law enforcement agencies sell and trade guns
30th annual Tri-Cities Home Builders Association Home and Garden Show
Starting today, you can head down for the annual Tri-Cities Home Builders Association's Home and Garden Show at the TRAC in Pasco.More >>
Loved ones of Sandra Harris attend killer Wiltse's sentencing
It's been more than a year since a 69-year-old Kennewick woman was murdered and dumped on the side of the road.More >>
Benton Co. Fire District #1's female firefighters are proud to inspire
Small. Dangerous. Weak. These are all things some might say to describe why women shouldn't be firefighters. But the women of Benton County Fire District #1 are here to bust those stereotypes.More >>
Kennewick students take a stand against gun violence
Like many students across the country on Wednesday, February 21, students at Kennewick High School made their message clear: do something about gun violence.More >>
Fatal stabbing suspect brought to justice, grieving family expresses relief
Eight years after Adan Virgen-Ponce stabbed and killed a Pasco man, that man's family is now getting closure after an arrest.More >>
Man offers $25,000 reward for conviction of sister's murderer 47 years later
A man is still trying to find his sister's murderer 47 years after her death.More >>
K-9 Grizzly saves the life of a missing Alzheimer’s patient
Grant County Sheriff’s K-9 Grizzly is being credited with saving the life of a man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who wandered away from his home overnight.More >>
