Police arrest three students who made threats against Grandview High School

GRANDVIEW- Grandview Police arrested three suspects on Sunday involved in making shooting threats at Grandview High School.

The police were informed on Friday of the threats that involved the use of a firearm to shoot unnamed students the following week.

On Saturday GPD conducted an investigation and interviewed several witnesses to the threats. Then on Sunday the police obtained warrants to pick up the three suspected conspirators.

The three suspects are all juveniles and their names have not been released at this time.

They are now in the Yakima County Juvenile Department awaiting their arraignment on Monday.

The case is still under investigation.

Grandview Police Chief Kal Fuller said "Although we still have follow-up to do, we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to anyone in the Grandview School District."