Michael Partington Classical Guitar Recital

Event Location: Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln, Richland WA

Event Date: March 9, 2018

Time of the Event: 6:30 to 7:30

Michael Partington will present a classical guitar program at the Barnard Griffin Winery. Mr. Partington is an international classical guitar soloist and the Director of Guitar Program at the University of Washington.