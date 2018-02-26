Restaurant Wars III

Event Location: Avista Stadium 602 N Havana St, Spokane, WA 99201

Event Date: 09/29/2018

Time of the Event: 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Restaurant Wars is an annual Food & Alcohol event in the Pacific Northwest designed for foodies by foodies. Long gone are the days of food events consisting of elephant ears and foot long corndogs. We aim to put the areas top restaurants and chefs head to head competing for your tastebuds affection. While you eat, enjoy our FREE farmer's market, on-site chef demos and much more. Website: https://www.restaurant-wars.com/