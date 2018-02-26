Caring Bunny Photos

Event Location: Columbia Center Mall (1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick)

Event Date: March 18th

Time of the Event: 8:30am -10:30 am

Please join us for a private photo experience for children with special needs and their families. Children will have the opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny and have their photo taken with him. Columbia Center has made necessary adjustments to the environment to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs of children of all abilities for this special event. JCP wing in front of Coach