Inslee disapproves Trump's gun solution, says teachers don't want to be armed

WASHINGTON - Students' safety has been at stake after the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School shooting in Parkland Florida, and the nation is wondering what's next.

Today the President and all 50 state Governors met during a conference, where Trump suggests arming teachers is a step in the right direction. However, Washington State's Governor Jay Inslee, disagrees.

"I know that you have suggested arming our teachers," said Gov. Inslee said to Pres. Trump.

"Not your teachers. Arming a small portion that are very gun-adept," Pres. Trump responded. "I do feel, Governor, it's very important. In gun-free zones, it's an invitation for very sick people to go there."

Suggesting otherwise, Gov. Inslee believes a much more viable solution would be a step in the right direction for the nation.

"Speaking as a grandfather, speaking as the Governor of Washington, I have listened to the people who would be affected by that," Gov. Inslee said. "I have listened to the biology teachers and they don't want to do that at any percentage. I have listened to the first grade teachers who don't want to be pistol-packing first grade teachers."

Speaking for those a little closer to home, Rich Wood, the Spokesman for the Washington Teacher's Association, also disagrees with Trump's approach.

"These suggestions to arm teachers are being made by politicians who generally don't have a connection to our school system," said Rich Wood.

In a phone interview with NBC Right Now, Wood says those who have been at the forefront of the education system know best, and several teachers in Washington don't feel comfortable arming themselves. He says the solution at hand wouldn't work because there's no evidence that suggests it would.

"There's simply no evidence or research that suggest that arming teachers would actually make schools a safer place," said Wood.

As far as what the solution is, Wood suggests it's not a simple one and will require much communication in our community with politicians and law enforcement.