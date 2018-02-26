West Richland woman makes a statement by destroying her AR-15

WEST RICHLAND, WA - With gun safety on everyone's mind, one woman decided to take the fight into her own hands. We sat down with the woman who destroyed her AR-15 to make a statement.

"I'm Jane Doe and I don't need an AR-15."

Debbie Lentz is, by all accounts, your typical West Richland resident. A nice home, a loving family...and until last week, had never done anything out of the ordinary. But last week, she decided to record herself destroying her AR-15 and post it to her Twitter account.

"I took it out to the garage and used a lovely angle grinder on it and I destroyed it," Lentz said.

Partially inspired by a similar video, Lentz was drawn to destroying her rifle after the mass shooting at Florida's Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month. Within days, Lentz's video had gone viral, with comments from all over the world.

"A lot of them were positive, especially the ones that were from outside the U.S.," she said. "They have never had guns in their society and they're glad to see that some people in the U.S. are actually having conversations about making sure that a lot of these weapons are removed."

People, Lentz says, are too desensitized to understand just how important gun safety is. A simple Google search can teach someone how to modify an AR-15 into an illegal automatic weapon.

But after her father-in-law, a safety instructor, taught her how to use them correctly, she valued their purpose.

"I was scared of guns, the first time I ever touched one...and I learned how to properly handle them...and I respect them," Lentz admitted. "I will always respect something that can do what these things do."

Lentz hopes by destroying her gun, she can make a statement and be the change she wants to see in the world. She's even partnering with an artist to turn the broken pieces of the rifle into a work of art.