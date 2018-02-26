West Richland woman makes a statement by destroying her AR-15Posted: Updated:
Benton Co. Fire District #1 plans for levy to decrease response times
The CDC reports that every 12 seconds, an adult over the age of 65 gets admitted to the ER due to a fall...and every day, 74 of those admitted will die.
West Richland woman makes a statement by destroying her AR-15
With gun safety on everyone's mind, one woman decided to take the fight into her own hands.
Secretary of Defense James Mattis comes home to give local doctor a medal
A very special visitor stops by his hometown for a very special award.
Syngenta Seeds in Pasco pays $20,000 settlement for mishandling dangerous waste
Syngenta Seeds is paying the state to settle violations for improper handling of dangerous waste.
Boys & Girls Club releases statement on eyebrow waxing allegations
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties released a statement regarding the two complaints from mothers saying a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.
One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilers
One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilers
KITTITAS COUNTY- One person is dead after an avalanche struck a group of snowmobilers on Stampede Pass. The group of five had stopped for lunch in the area of Lake Keecheluss, south of I-90 when a slope above them broke free. The slide completely buried 32- year-old Joseph Simenstad, his wife 30-year-old Sabeo Simenstad, and 24-year-old Josh Winter. 29-year-old Tyler Johnson and another unnamed man were partially buried. Eventually all of them were dug out of the snow...
Investigation finds Washington law enforcement agencies sell and trade guns
30th annual Tri-Cities Home Builders Association Home and Garden Show
Starting today, you can head down for the annual Tri-Cities Home Builders Association's Home and Garden Show at the TRAC in Pasco.
Loved ones of Sandra Harris attend killer Wiltse's sentencing
It's been more than a year since a 69-year-old Kennewick woman was murdered and dumped on the side of the road.
Benton Co. Fire District #1's female firefighters are proud to inspire
Small. Dangerous. Weak. These are all things some might say to describe why women shouldn't be firefighters. But the women of Benton County Fire District #1 are here to bust those stereotypes.
