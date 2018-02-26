Four Grandview HS students arrested for "joking" about shooting up schoolPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Grandview HS students make threat
Grandview HS students make threat
Armed teachers in Toppenish
Armed teachers in Toppenish
TBT: 1961 Yakima Fire Engine
TBT: 1961 Yakima Fire Engine
The Mahre Brothers, Olympic medalists
The Mahre Brothers, Olympic medalists
Unsolved Yakima murders
Unsolved Yakima murders
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Four Grandview HS students arrested for "joking" about shooting up school
Four Grandview HS students arrested for "joking" about shooting up school
Threats of possible school shootings have been on the rise since the horrible shooting in Parkland, Florida a few weeks ago.More >>
Threats of possible school shootings have been on the rise since the horrible shooting in Parkland, Florida a few weeks ago.More >>
Falling rocks expected as ridge moves, Emergency Management says
Falling rocks expected as ridge moves, Emergency Management says
After receiving reports of increased landslide activity, Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and their response partners visually reassessed the area and spoke with the geologists monitoring the slide.More >>
After receiving reports of increased landslide activity, Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and their response partners visually reassessed the area and spoke with the geologists monitoring the slide.More >>
One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilers
One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilersKITTITAS COUNTY- One person is dead after an avalanche struck a group of snowmobilers on Stampede Pass. The group of five had stopped for lunch in the area of Lake Keecheluss, south of I-90 when a slope above them broke free. The slide completely buried 32- year-old Joseph Simenstad, his wife 30-year-old Sabeo Simenstad, and 24-year-old Josh Winter. 29-year-old Tyler Johnson and another unnamed man were partially buried. Eventually all of them were dug out of the snow...More >>KITTITAS COUNTY- One person is dead after an avalanche struck a group of snowmobilers on Stampede Pass. The group of five had stopped for lunch in the area of Lake Keecheluss, south of I-90 when a slope above them broke free. The slide completely buried 32- year-old Joseph Simenstad, his wife 30-year-old Sabeo Simenstad, and 24-year-old Josh Winter. 29-year-old Tyler Johnson and another unnamed man were partially buried. Eventually all of them were dug out of the snow...More >>
Investigation finds Washington law enforcement agencies sell and trade guns
Investigation finds Washington law enforcement agencies sell and trade gunsSEATTLE- Law enforcement agencies that sell guns confiscated during criminal investigations, are not just selling pistols, they're also selling assault rifles like the ones used in recent mass shootings. An Associated Press investigation found sheriff's offices and police departments across Washington state have sold dozens of AR-15s, AK47s and other assault weapons since 2010. The Washington State Patrol's most recent trade of 330 guns to a dealer in Tenness...More >>SEATTLE- Law enforcement agencies that sell guns confiscated during criminal investigations, are not just selling pistols, they're also selling assault rifles like the ones used in recent mass shootings. An Associated Press investigation found sheriff's offices and police departments across Washington state have sold dozens of AR-15s, AK47s and other assault weapons since 2010. The Washington State Patrol's most recent trade of 330 guns to a dealer in Tenness...More >>
20-year-old Toppenish homicide victim identified
20-year-old Toppenish homicide victim identified
The 20-year-old victim found dead with multiple gunshot wounds has been identified.More >>
The 20-year-old victim found dead with multiple gunshot wounds has been identified.More >>
Toppenish School District explains the district's armed staff policy
Toppenish School District explains the district's armed staff policy
It's been a week since 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killing 17 people.More >>
It's been a week since 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killing 17 people.More >>
The Mahre brothers: local twin skiers who won gold and silver in slalom
The Mahre brothers: local twin skiers who won gold and silver in slalom
Many people in eastern Washington may not remember or even realize that there are two Winter Olympic medalists that were born and still live in Yakima.More >>
Many people in eastern Washington may not remember or even realize that there are two Winter Olympic medalists that were born and still live in Yakima.More >>
Armed robbery in Yakima at mini mart
Armed robbery in Yakima at mini martYAKIMA- On February 21st, 2018 at approximately 9:15 PM, Yakima Police Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at a mini mart in the 300 block of North 8th Street. While officers were arriving in the area they were advised that a Hispanic or Native American male had entered the store and shot a person while inside during the robbery. Officers found a 63-year-old male inside the store with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Officers applied first aid until medics arrived. The ...More >>YAKIMA- On February 21st, 2018 at approximately 9:15 PM, Yakima Police Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at a mini mart in the 300 block of North 8th Street. While officers were arriving in the area they were advised that a Hispanic or Native American male had entered the store and shot a person while inside during the robbery. Officers found a 63-year-old male inside the store with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Officers applied first aid until medics arrived. The ...More >>
USASA competition at White Pass Ski Area
USASA competition at White Pass Ski Area
While the Olympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, over the weekend here, locals participated in a winter sport competition of their own.More >>
While the Olympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, over the weekend here, locals participated in a winter sport competition of their own.More >>
Yakima rape suspect enters not guilty plea
Yakima rape suspect enters not guilty plea
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>