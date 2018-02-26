Four Grandview HS students arrested for "joking" about shooting up school

2-26-18 UPDATE:

GRANDVIEW, WA - Threats of possible school shootings have been on the rise since the horrible shooting in Parkland, Florida a few weeks ago. These threats have been happening locally and across the country, and one of those schools is Grandview High School.

Four Grandview High School students are in custody and two of them were in juvenile court this afternoon for having a conversation about shooting up the school.

It all started Friday after students told the principal about a conversation they overheard four students having, saying they were going to shoot up the school sometime this week.

The police department immediately began an investigation and on Sunday detained the students.

During the investigation, two of the students admitted having the conversation but said it was a joke. They also said they joke with each other, calling one another "school shooter." In one of the students' bedrooms, police found a drawing of the school with question marks on several classrooms.

Today, only two of the students were in court where bail was set at $15,000 for both of them. They will return to court this Wednesday to further review their bail restrictions.

As of now, all four students are under emergency expulsion and the school district is discussing further consequences.

----------------------------------

2-26-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

GRANDVIEW, WA - Grandview Police arrested three suspects on Sunday involved in making shooting threats at Grandview High School.

The police were informed on Friday of the threats that involved the use of a firearm to shoot unnamed students the following week.

On Saturday GPD conducted an investigation and interviewed several witnesses to the threats. Then on Sunday the police obtained warrants to pick up the three suspected conspirators.

The three suspects are all juveniles and their names have not been released at this time.

They are now in the Yakima County Juvenile Department awaiting their arraignment on Monday.

The case is still under investigation.

Grandview Police Chief Kal Fuller said "Although we still have follow-up to do, we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to anyone in the Grandview School District."