Benton Co. Fire District #1 plans for levy to decrease response times

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The CDC reports that every 12 seconds, an adult over the age of 65 gets admitted to the ER due to a fall...and every day, 74 of those admitted will die.

To fight those statistics, one fire district is doing what it can to prevent these injuries from happening. With response times reaching upwards of 14 minutes, Benton County Fire District #1 is doing its part to be more efficient and get to their residents even faster than before.

Calling it their "Slip, Trip, and Fall" prevention program, Fire District #1 has plans for a levy that will provide better service for the community and its neighbors. With the creation of an emergency response program, the levy would cost residents $100 per year for a $200,000 home. This would give Benton County the resources it needs to drop response times by as much as seven minutes per call.

"What that's going to do is that's going to add 6 personnel and another chief position," said Fire Chief Lonnie Click with Fire District #1. "We'll also buy 2 new ambulances and then we'll be relocating our personnel into more strategic areas within our district to provide for a quick response time."

Voters have the chance to learn more about Fire District #1's plans at meetings coming up in March and April. Chief Click also welcomes all community questions. You can reach him by calling (509) 737-0911 or emailing lonnie@bentonone.org.