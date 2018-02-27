Pendleton PD looking for missing man

PENDLETON- Pendleton Police are looking for 29-year-old Drew Langton.

They say he returned home after a family vacation and was last seen leaving his home on Monday at about 11 a.m.

His phone has been turned off and there has not been any communication with friends or family, something police say is uncharacteristic.

Langton drives a 2006 black Ford Freestyle, Oregon plate 627KEN.

He is 5'8", 180 pounds with blue eyes.

If you have seen him, please call Pendleton Police at 541-966-3650.