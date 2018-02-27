Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90

Posted: Updated:

ELLENSBURG- I-90 westbound is closed near Ellensburg.  

A semi flatbed truck hauling load of steel is wedged between bridge rails at milepost 88 and the load is scattered down freeway.

Washington State Patrol estimates the road will reopen sometime later today.  One minor injury was reported. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures