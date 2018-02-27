Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90Posted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Columbia-Snake River Assoc. asks Mattis to help protect dam system
Columbia-Snake River Assoc. asks Mattis to help protect dam system
In an open letter, the Columbia-Snake River Association asked the Secretary of Defense for help in protecting the Columbia-Snake dam system.More >>
In an open letter, the Columbia-Snake River Association asked the Secretary of Defense for help in protecting the Columbia-Snake dam system.More >>
Benton Co. Fire District #1 plans for levy to decrease response times
Benton Co. Fire District #1 plans for levy to decrease response times
The CDC reports that every 12 seconds, an adult over the age of 65 gets admitted to the ER due to a fall...and every day, 74 of those admitted will die.More >>
The CDC reports that every 12 seconds, an adult over the age of 65 gets admitted to the ER due to a fall...and every day, 74 of those admitted will die.More >>
BREAKING: Suspicious device found at Prosser HS
BREAKING: Suspicious device found at Prosser HS
According to the Prosser Police Department, a suspicious device was found at the Prosser High School this morning.
All kids are safe and have been taken to the Housel Middle School.More >>
According to the Prosser Police Department, a suspicious device was found at the Prosser High School this morning.
All kids are safe and have been taken to the Housel Middle School.More >>
Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90
Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90ELLENSBURG- I-90 westbound is closed near Ellensburg. A semi flatbed truck hauling load of steel is wedged between bridge rails at milepost 88 and the load is scattered down freeway. Washington State Patrol estimates the road will reopen sometime later today. One minor injury was reported. More >>ELLENSBURG- I-90 westbound is closed near Ellensburg. A semi flatbed truck hauling load of steel is wedged between bridge rails at milepost 88 and the load is scattered down freeway. Washington State Patrol estimates the road will reopen sometime later today. One minor injury was reported. More >>
Pendleton PD looking for missing man
Pendleton PD looking for missing man
PENDLETON- Pendleton Police are looking for 29-year-old Drew Langton.More >>
PENDLETON- Pendleton Police are looking for 29-year-old Drew Langton.More >>
West Richland woman makes a statement by destroying her AR-15
West Richland woman makes a statement by destroying her AR-15
With gun safety on everyone's mind, one woman decided to take the fight into her own hands.More >>
With gun safety on everyone's mind, one woman decided to take the fight into her own hands.More >>
Secretary of Defense James Mattis comes home to give local doctor a medal
Secretary of Defense James Mattis comes home to give local doctor a medal
A very special visitor stops by his hometown for a very special award.More >>
A very special visitor stops by his hometown for a very special award.More >>
Syngenta Seeds in Pasco pays $20,000 settlement for mishandling dangerous waste
Syngenta Seeds in Pasco pays $20,000 settlement for mishandling dangerous waste
Syngenta Seeds is paying the state to settle violations for improper handling of dangerous waste.More >>
Syngenta Seeds is paying the state to settle violations for improper handling of dangerous waste.More >>
Boys & Girls Club releases statement on eyebrow waxing allegations
Boys & Girls Club releases statement on eyebrow waxing allegations
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties released a statement regarding the two complaints from mothers saying a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.More >>
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties released a statement regarding the two complaints from mothers saying a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.More >>
One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilers
One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilersKITTITAS COUNTY- One person is dead after an avalanche struck a group of snowmobilers on Stampede Pass. The group of five had stopped for lunch in the area of Lake Keecheluss, south of I-90 when a slope above them broke free. The slide completely buried 32- year-old Joseph Simenstad, his wife 30-year-old Sabeo Simenstad, and 24-year-old Josh Winter. 29-year-old Tyler Johnson and another unnamed man were partially buried. Eventually all of them were dug out of the snow...More >>KITTITAS COUNTY- One person is dead after an avalanche struck a group of snowmobilers on Stampede Pass. The group of five had stopped for lunch in the area of Lake Keecheluss, south of I-90 when a slope above them broke free. The slide completely buried 32- year-old Joseph Simenstad, his wife 30-year-old Sabeo Simenstad, and 24-year-old Josh Winter. 29-year-old Tyler Johnson and another unnamed man were partially buried. Eventually all of them were dug out of the snow...More >>