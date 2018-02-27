BREAKING: Suspicious device found at Prosser HS - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

BREAKING: Suspicious device found at Prosser HS

PROSSER- According to the Prosser Police Department, a suspicious device was found at the Prosser High School this morning.

All kids are safe and have been taken to the Housel Middle School.  

PHS staff will be at HMS soon to assist parents and answer questions.

Parents may call the district office at 509-786-3323 with questions.

