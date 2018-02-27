Explosive found at Prosser High School

2-27-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.

Before classes even started, a Prosser High School student found a suspicious device on campus that turned out to be a small explosive.

The student found the explosive and reported it to the authorities. All of the schools in Prosser were on lock down and all of the high school students were taken to a nearby middle school as a precaution. The device was taken by the bomb squad to be examined and x-rayed. The K-9 unit was called to sweep the campus for any other possible threats.

This incident went without any harm and the Prosser School District hopes to be better prepared if anything like this were to happen again.

"Once it's over and we have the time to stop and review all of our procedures, everything we did," said Deanna Flores, Interim Superintendent for the Prosser School District. "We examine what we did, to see if there is any changes or updates, or anything that we need to do differently. So that hopefully, if there is ever another situation, which we hope there isn't, that we'll do an even better job."

Once the area was cleared by the K-9 unit, students were able to return to class. There is still no suspect and ATF is investigating the explosive to gather any further information.

An officer said the student did the right thing in reporting the device; however, he suggests that if a student finds anything suspicious, do not pick it up and report it to authorities.

2-27-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

