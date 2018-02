Yakima Ukulele Circle

Event Location: 2612 W Nob Hill Blvd. Ste B Yakima, WA 98902

Event Date: March 9, 2018

Time of the Event: 5pm

Eager to play that new ukulele? Novice and experienced “ukulelists” of all ages are welcome to join our FREE Uke Circle on March 9! Whether you’ve never plucked a string or you’re looking for a fun jam session, this is a great opportunity to take your skills to the next level and make some friends.