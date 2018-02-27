One hospitalized after semi accident blocks I-90 bridge

CLE ELUM, WA - On February 27 just after 5:00 a.m., a semi on I-90 lost control just 1 mile east of Cle Elum and slid sideways on a bridge, blocking the bridge.

Driver 47-year-old Corey L. Weaver and passenger 51-year-old Shelly D. Eskelson, both of Colton, UT, were traveling westbound on I-90 when Weaver attempted to slow down. This caused him to lose control, and the semi went sideways on the bridge they were crossing. The tractor unit struck the left side of the bridge and the trailer unit struck the right side of the bridge, with the rear wheels hanging over the edge. The vehicle came to a rest blocking all lanes of the bridge.

Weaver was not injured. Eskelson was injured and transported by ambulance to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg. Weaver was wearing a seat belt and Eskelson was not. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

The cause and charges have been determined to be speeding too fast for conditions.