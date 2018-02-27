Student in custody after allegedly bringing gun to school, having suicidal thoughtsPosted: Updated:
Grandview HS students make threat
Armed teachers in Toppenish
TBT: 1961 Yakima Fire Engine
The Mahre Brothers, Olympic medalists
Unsolved Yakima murders
One hospitalized after semi accident blocks I-90 bridge
On February 27 just after 5:00 a.m., a semi on I-90 lost control just 1 mile east of Cle Elum and slid sideways on a bridge, blocking the bridge.More >>
Explosive found at Prosser High School
Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.More >>
Student in custody after allegedly bringing gun to school, having suicidal thoughts
On February 27, YSO deputies were notified by staff at a West Valley School District campus that a student claimed to have brought a firearm to the school on February 26.More >>
Four Grandview HS students arrested for "joking" about shooting up school
Threats of possible school shootings have been on the rise since the horrible shooting in Parkland, Florida a few weeks ago.More >>
Falling rocks expected as ridge moves, Emergency Management says
After receiving reports of increased landslide activity, Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and their response partners visually reassessed the area and spoke with the geologists monitoring the slide.More >>
One dead after avalanche buries group of snowmobilers
KITTITAS COUNTY- One person is dead after an avalanche struck a group of snowmobilers on Stampede Pass. The group of five had stopped for lunch in the area of Lake Keecheluss, south of I-90 when a slope above them broke free. The slide completely buried 32- year-old Joseph Simenstad, his wife 30-year-old Sabeo Simenstad, and 24-year-old Josh Winter. 29-year-old Tyler Johnson and another unnamed man were partially buried. Eventually all of them were dug out of the snow...More >>
Investigation finds Washington law enforcement agencies sell and trade guns
SEATTLE- Law enforcement agencies that sell guns confiscated during criminal investigations, are not just selling pistols, they're also selling assault rifles like the ones used in recent mass shootings. An Associated Press investigation found sheriff's offices and police departments across Washington state have sold dozens of AR-15s, AK47s and other assault weapons since 2010. The Washington State Patrol's most recent trade of 330 guns to a dealer in Tenness...More >>
20-year-old Toppenish homicide victim identified
The 20-year-old victim found dead with multiple gunshot wounds has been identified.More >>
Toppenish School District explains the district's armed staff policy
It's been a week since 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killing 17 people.More >>
The Mahre brothers: local twin skiers who won gold and silver in slalom
Many people in eastern Washington may not remember or even realize that there are two Winter Olympic medalists that were born and still live in Yakima.More >>
