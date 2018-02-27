Student in custody after allegedly bringing gun to school, having suicidal thoughts

WEST VALLEY, WA - On Tuesday, February 27, YSO deputies were notified by staff at a West Valley School District campus that a student claimed to have brought a firearm to the school on Monday, February 26.

The student made the claim on social media and advised of having suicidal thoughts. There were no threats either made or ensued at students or staff at this campus or any other in the district.

YSO deputies, with the assistance of YPD officers, responded to the home address of the student. After some investigation, the student was taken into custody and the gun was recovered. There are pending charges at this time.

Please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509-574-2500) or Crime Stoppers at (800) 248-9980/www.crimestoppersyakco.org if you have any information related to this incident.