House Bill 2664 could help rural WA communities access the internet
For many of us, not having access to the internet is like not having access to running water.More >>
Explosive found at Prosser High School
Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.More >>
Columbia-Snake River Assoc. asks Mattis to help protect dam system
In an open letter, the Columbia-Snake River Association asked the Secretary of Defense for help in protecting the Columbia-Snake dam system.More >>
Benton Co. Fire District #1 plans for levy to decrease response times
The CDC reports that every 12 seconds, an adult over the age of 65 gets admitted to the ER due to a fall...and every day, 74 of those admitted will die.More >>
Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90
Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90ELLENSBURG- I-90 westbound is closed near Ellensburg. A semi flatbed truck hauling load of steel is wedged between bridge rails at milepost 88 and the load is scattered down freeway. Washington State Patrol estimates the road will reopen sometime later today. One minor injury was reported. More >>ELLENSBURG- I-90 westbound is closed near Ellensburg. A semi flatbed truck hauling load of steel is wedged between bridge rails at milepost 88 and the load is scattered down freeway. Washington State Patrol estimates the road will reopen sometime later today. One minor injury was reported. More >>
Pendleton PD looking for missing man
PENDLETON- Pendleton Police are looking for 29-year-old Drew Langton.More >>
West Richland woman makes a statement by destroying her AR-15
With gun safety on everyone's mind, one woman decided to take the fight into her own hands.More >>
Secretary of Defense James Mattis comes home to give local doctor a medal
A very special visitor stops by his hometown for a very special award.More >>
Syngenta Seeds in Pasco pays $20,000 settlement for mishandling dangerous waste
Syngenta Seeds is paying the state to settle violations for improper handling of dangerous waste.More >>
Boys & Girls Club releases statement on eyebrow waxing allegations
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties released a statement regarding the two complaints from mothers saying a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.More >>
