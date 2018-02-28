Yakima PD investigating robbery - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a car was reported stolen on the 1500 block of South Fair Avenue in Yakima. 

It happened about 6:30 a.m. as the victim was warming their car up. 

Police tell us the suspect was armed. 

He's described as male, possibly Hispanic and police say he was wearing a mask at the time. 

Thankfully the victim was not injured. 

The car is a white Acura Intregra, license place AGC013. 

If you see the car, you're asked to call 911. 

