Yakima PD investigating robbery

YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a car was reported stolen on the 1500 block of South Fair Avenue in Yakima.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. as the victim was warming their car up.

Police tell us the suspect was armed.

He's described as male, possibly Hispanic and police say he was wearing a mask at the time.

Thankfully the victim was not injured.

The car is a white Acura Intregra, license place AGC013.

If you see the car, you're asked to call 911.