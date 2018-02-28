Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Broc - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Brock

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information according to RCW 4.24.550, which permits law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will improve public safety and protection.

The individuals have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the sheriff's office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE'S BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Louis Walter Brock is 66 years old, Caucasian, with grey hair. His new residence is in the 300th block of Wanity Park Drive, Toppenish, WA 98948.

Brock was convicted on July 24, 1985 of Rape In The First Degree.

If you have any questions about Yakima County Sheriff's Office's community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email them at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.

