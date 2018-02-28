Body shape and heart attack risks - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Body shape and heart attack risks

UNITED STATES - Your body shape could actually be making an impact on your health - more than we think.

That's according to a new British study of nearly half a million adults. It found having an "apple" shape - with more fat around the waist and hips - increased the risk of a heart attack, more than being obese.

Excess belly fat was especially harmful in women.

Experts say these findings could lead to specific treatments for obesity based on body shape.

