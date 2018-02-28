Research suggests "balanced fluids" work better than saline solution

UNITED STATES - New research questions the use of IV fluids for hospitalized patients.

Saline solution is salt dissolved in water and is meant to prevent dehydration, or give patients nutrients or medicine.

Many other countries use "balanced fluids," which include salt, but also have other elements that make it more like plasma.

When researchers at Vanderbilt University compared the outcomes with both solutions, they found a small but significant decrease in deaths and kidney problems using the balanced fluids.

Based on the results, Vanderbilt has transitioned from saline to balanced fluids.