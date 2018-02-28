Writer and chef shares Chinese cuisine experiences - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Writer and chef shares Chinese cuisine experiences

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - A famous author, journalist, and chef stopped by the Capitol Theatre in Yakima to share a bit about her experiences with Chinese cuisine.

Fuchsia Dunlop was in front of a sold-out audience in the Yakima Capitol Theatre. Dunlop is known for being the first westerner to train at the Sichuan Institute of High Cuisine in China and for spending nearly two decades studying the Chinese culture and cuisine.

Dunlop says she always knew she wanted to be a chef, but that it took her a while to pursue that dream. After visiting China, she was fascinated and returned to study at the culinary institute.

As a chef and journalist, Dunlop says her goal is to do the amazing work of the Chinese.

"I work with a lot of amazing chefs and home cooks in China who don't speak English and can't really explain what they are doing to an English language audience," Dunlop said, "so I hope that I help people to sort of see their brilliance and to respect and understand this extraordinary culinary culture."

Dunlop says she will be back and eating her way through China within a few weeks. She has also written several books, all surrounding the Chinese culture and hopes to write more.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Writer and chef shares Chinese cuisine experiences

    Writer and chef shares Chinese cuisine experiences

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-03-01 01:58:31 GMT

    A famous author, journalist, and chef stopped by the Capitol Theatre in Yakima to share a bit about her experiences with Chinese cuisine. 

    More >>

    A famous author, journalist, and chef stopped by the Capitol Theatre in Yakima to share a bit about her experiences with Chinese cuisine. 

    More >>

  • Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Brock

    Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Brock

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:34 PM EST2018-03-01 00:34:51 GMT

    Brock was convicted on July 24, 1985 of Rape In The First Degree.

    More >>

    Brock was convicted on July 24, 1985 of Rape In The First Degree.

    More >>

  • Yakima PD investigating robbery

    Yakima PD investigating robbery

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:02 AM EST2018-02-28 16:02:31 GMT
    YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a car was reported stolen on the 1500 block of South Fair Avenue in Yakima.  It happened about 6:30 a.m. as the victim was warming their car up.  Police tell us the suspect was armed.  He's described as male, possibly Hispanic and police say he was wearing a mask at the time.  Thankfully the victim was not injured.  The car is a white Acura Intregra, license place AGC013.  If you see the car, you're asked to ca...More >>
    YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a car was reported stolen on the 1500 block of South Fair Avenue in Yakima.  It happened about 6:30 a.m. as the victim was warming their car up.  Police tell us the suspect was armed.  He's described as male, possibly Hispanic and police say he was wearing a mask at the time.  Thankfully the victim was not injured.  The car is a white Acura Intregra, license place AGC013.  If you see the car, you're asked to ca...More >>
    •   