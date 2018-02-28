Writer and chef shares Chinese cuisine experiences

YAKIMA, WA - A famous author, journalist, and chef stopped by the Capitol Theatre in Yakima to share a bit about her experiences with Chinese cuisine.

Fuchsia Dunlop was in front of a sold-out audience in the Yakima Capitol Theatre. Dunlop is known for being the first westerner to train at the Sichuan Institute of High Cuisine in China and for spending nearly two decades studying the Chinese culture and cuisine.

Dunlop says she always knew she wanted to be a chef, but that it took her a while to pursue that dream. After visiting China, she was fascinated and returned to study at the culinary institute.

As a chef and journalist, Dunlop says her goal is to do the amazing work of the Chinese.

"I work with a lot of amazing chefs and home cooks in China who don't speak English and can't really explain what they are doing to an English language audience," Dunlop said, "so I hope that I help people to sort of see their brilliance and to respect and understand this extraordinary culinary culture."

Dunlop says she will be back and eating her way through China within a few weeks. She has also written several books, all surrounding the Chinese culture and hopes to write more.