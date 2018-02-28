Volunteers improving beginning segment of Badger Mountain

RICHLAND, WA - If you've been to Badger Mountain this past week, you probably noticed tractors all over the place or people carrying shovels around. That's because some changes are coming.

If you go to Badger Mountain's Canyon Trailhead Park, then you're no stranger to those 65 steep steps right at the beginning. Some people love getting their heart racing before the real hike even begins, but for others, it can be challenging. This is why volunteers with Friends of Badger Mountain are all working hard to make a new trail.

It's going to be an extension of the existing Sagebrush Trail, and a bit of a longer hike up to the top.

They started the work six days ago and they've made a lot of progress, but trail master Jim Langdon says they could always use some extra hands.

"This is all volunteers," said Langdon. "All the trails have been built and maintained by volunteers on Badger Mountain."

They're out there six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday. If you want to help out, you can go to http://friendsofbadger.org/volunteer/

and e-mail Langdon. The new trail should be open just in time for the Badger Mountain Challenge at the end of March.