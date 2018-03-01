Moses Lake woman charged with creating child pornPosted: Updated:
Moses Lake woman charged with creating child porn
WALLA WALLA- US Marshals have arrested a Walla Walla woman for child pornography. Katrina Adams, 25, has been federally indicted on charges that include production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and conspiracy to produce child pornography. She also faces state charges for the sexual assault of the 2 1/2 year-old victim. Her co-defendant 32-year-old Mikhail Ageyev is currently in the Grant County Jail facing s...More >>
Missing Pendleton man found safe
Missing Pendleton man found safePENDLETON- A missing Pendleton man has been found safe, more than a thousand miles away from home. Police say 29-year-old Drew Langton was reported missing on Monday morning. Friends and family tried to get a hold of him, but his phone was off. On Wednesday, border patrol in northern Texas found Langton alone and in good health. His family says this is completely out of character for him and he isn't speaking to anyone about what happened. More >>
Explosive found at Prosser High School
Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.More >>
Volunteers improving beginning segment of Badger Mountain
If you've been to Badger Mountain this past week, you probably noticed tractors all over the place or people carrying shovels around.More >>
House Bill 2664 could help rural WA communities access the internet
For many of us, not having access to the internet is like not having access to running water.More >>
Columbia-Snake River Assoc. asks Mattis to help protect dam system
In an open letter, the Columbia-Snake River Association asked the Secretary of Defense for help in protecting the Columbia-Snake dam system.More >>
Benton Co. Fire District #1 plans for levy to decrease response times
The CDC reports that every 12 seconds, an adult over the age of 65 gets admitted to the ER due to a fall...and every day, 74 of those admitted will die.More >>
Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90
Semi-truck crash closes part of I-90ELLENSBURG- I-90 westbound is closed near Ellensburg. A semi flatbed truck hauling load of steel is wedged between bridge rails at milepost 88 and the load is scattered down freeway. Washington State Patrol estimates the road will reopen sometime later today. One minor injury was reported. More >>
Secretary of Defense James Mattis comes home to give local doctor a medal
A very special visitor stops by his hometown for a very special award.More >>
Syngenta Seeds in Pasco pays $20,000 settlement for mishandling dangerous waste
Syngenta Seeds is paying the state to settle violations for improper handling of dangerous waste.More >>
