Moses Lake woman charged with creating child porn

Moses Lake woman charged with creating child porn

MOSES LAKE- US Marshals have arrested a Moses Lake woman for child pornography. 
Katrina Adams, 25, has been federally indicted on charges that include production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and conspiracy to produce child pornography. She also faces state charges for the sexual assault of the 2 1/2 year-old victim.
Her co-defendant 32-year-old Mikhail Ageyev is currently  in the Grant County Jail facing similar charges.

