Police look to identity homeless man found dead at parkPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Grandview HS students make threat
Grandview HS students make threat
Armed teachers in Toppenish
Armed teachers in Toppenish
TBT: 1961 Yakima Fire Engine
TBT: 1961 Yakima Fire Engine
The Mahre Brothers, Olympic medalists
The Mahre Brothers, Olympic medalists
Unsolved Yakima murders
Unsolved Yakima murders
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Perceived threat towards West Valley High School
Perceived threat towards West Valley High School
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release regarding a perceived threat at West Valley High School on March 1.More >>
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release regarding a perceived threat at West Valley High School on March 1.More >>
FBI arrests Yakima man on assault and sex abuse charges of Oregon woman
FBI arrests Yakima man on assault and sex abuse charges of Oregon woman
On Tuesday, February 27, FBI agents arrested 34-year-old Almonzo Antonio Castaneda on charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation and assault by striking, beating or wounding.More >>
On Tuesday, February 27, FBI agents arrested 34-year-old Almonzo Antonio Castaneda on charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation and assault by striking, beating or wounding.More >>
Sunnyside School District releases statement following school threats
Sunnyside School District releases statement following school threats
In wake of a recent series of school threats, the Sunnyside School District released a statement.More >>
In wake of a recent series of school threats, the Sunnyside School District released a statement.More >>
Police look to identity homeless man found dead at park
Police look to identity homeless man found dead at park
Authorities are working to identify a homeless man found dead at a Washington park.More >>
Authorities are working to identify a homeless man found dead at a Washington park.More >>
Explosive found at Prosser High School
Explosive found at Prosser High School
Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.More >>
Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.More >>
Writer and chef shares Chinese cuisine experiences
Writer and chef shares Chinese cuisine experiences
A famous author, journalist, and chef stopped by the Capitol Theatre in Yakima to share a bit about her experiences with Chinese cuisine.More >>
A famous author, journalist, and chef stopped by the Capitol Theatre in Yakima to share a bit about her experiences with Chinese cuisine.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Brock
Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Brock
Brock was convicted on July 24, 1985 of Rape In The First Degree.More >>
Brock was convicted on July 24, 1985 of Rape In The First Degree.More >>
Yakima PD investigating robbery
Yakima PD investigating robberyYAKIMA- Police are investigating after a car was reported stolen on the 1500 block of South Fair Avenue in Yakima. It happened about 6:30 a.m. as the victim was warming their car up. Police tell us the suspect was armed. He's described as male, possibly Hispanic and police say he was wearing a mask at the time. Thankfully the victim was not injured. The car is a white Acura Intregra, license place AGC013. If you see the car, you're asked to ca...More >>YAKIMA- Police are investigating after a car was reported stolen on the 1500 block of South Fair Avenue in Yakima. It happened about 6:30 a.m. as the victim was warming their car up. Police tell us the suspect was armed. He's described as male, possibly Hispanic and police say he was wearing a mask at the time. Thankfully the victim was not injured. The car is a white Acura Intregra, license place AGC013. If you see the car, you're asked to ca...More >>
One hospitalized after semi accident blocks I-90 bridge
One hospitalized after semi accident blocks I-90 bridge
On February 27 just after 5:00 a.m., a semi on I-90 lost control just 1 mile east of Cle Elum and slid sideways on a bridge, blocking the bridge.More >>
On February 27 just after 5:00 a.m., a semi on I-90 lost control just 1 mile east of Cle Elum and slid sideways on a bridge, blocking the bridge.More >>
Student in custody after allegedly bringing gun to school, having suicidal thoughts
Student in custody after allegedly bringing gun to school, having suicidal thoughts
On February 27, YSO deputies were notified by staff at a West Valley School District campus that a student claimed to have brought a firearm to the school on February 26.More >>
On February 27, YSO deputies were notified by staff at a West Valley School District campus that a student claimed to have brought a firearm to the school on February 26.More >>