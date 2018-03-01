Coming soon to Walla Walla: Eritage Wine Resort

WALLA WALLA, WA - When we think of Walla Walla, most of our thoughts wander to great wine, fantastic food, and beautiful views. But while you can get that just about anywhere in the city, there's something unique coming to town.

"I get goose bumps every time I pull in the driveway," said Justin Wylie, founder of Eritage Wine Resort.

Tucked away from downtown Walla Walla sits 386 acres of land, which will soon be Wylie's Eritage Wine Resort.

"Ertiage is an Old English term or old-world term for 'heritage,'" Wylie said.

He's keeping his heritage alive. A fourth generation Walla Walla native, Wylie is thrilled to be building his decade-long dream in his hometown.

"To stand here and be able to tell this story is a whole other feeling," he explained.

Once it's finished, Eritage will have ten luxury suites, a farm-to-table award-winning restaurant, and rooms surrounding a lake...all nestled in between Walla Walla's ever-changing rolling hills.

"One of the things I'm really excited for is when a guest comes from anywhere around the world it's that they can come here," said Wylie, "and maybe they arrive in the evening when it's dark, but to be able to wake up in the morning and see the beautiful views and that initial shock of 'wow, Walla Walla is a beautiful place,' is really exciting for me."

This will give locals and visitors alike the chance to be completely submerged in Walla Walla wine country.

Wylie says Eritage will be open this spring, and while this is a huge accomplishment for him, he's not stopping there. He also tells us he wants to launch an Eritage wine to represent the area where all of those grapes grow.

If you want to book a room, visit http://eritageresort.com/.