Sagebrush Hills X.

Event Location: Glenwood Square Media Works Theater - 5110 W. Tieton Dr. - Yakima

Event Date: Saturday, March 3rd

Time of the Event: 10am - 6:30pm

One-day film event featuring three movies throughout the day - $8/film. More info at www.sagebrushfilms.com or email us at info@sagebrushfilms.com