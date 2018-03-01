No one injured after small aircraft crashes near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a call that a single engine Piper Arrow aircraft had gone down in the area of Government Mountain Road, about 13 miles east of the City of Milton-Freewater.

Members of the UCSO Patrol Division and Search and Rescue Team responded to the area in an attempt to locate a Walla Walla University aviation student and instructor who were piloting the aircraft when it went down. Both walked away from the accident uninjured and were found a short time later walking on Government Mountain Road by the SAR team.

It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of accident and they will be conducting their investigation into the cause of the crash.