Coroner asking public's help returning cremains to family

PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Coroner’s office is seeking help from the public in finding Next of Kin for a JoAnn Marie Bendel.

Bendel's date of birth is April 25, 1946; date of death October 29, 2006.

The cremains were found in the alley at South Beach and East Butte in Pasco and turned over to Pasco Police.

If anyone knows the family of Bendel please call the Franklin County Coroner’s office at 509-546-5885, or 509-727-3766.