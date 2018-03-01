Ike Players present Seussical the Musical

Event Location: Eisenhower High School 611 S 44th Ave Yakima WA 98908

Event Date: March 15-24th 2018

Time of the Event: 7pm

The Eisenhower High School's Ike Players are ready to wow you with another amazing spring musical! Seussical the Musical combines the books from Dr. Seuss. The Cat in the Hat character tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Seussical is fun for the whole family! There will be 8 productions, with 2 matinees! Thurs March 15th at 7pm Opening Night Friday March 16th at 7pm Saturday March 17th at 2pm and 7pm Thurs March 22nd at 7pm Friday March 23rd at 7pm Saturday March 24th at 2pm and 7pm Closing Show Tickets can be purchased at the box office window 1 hour prior to showtimes. Theatre doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Ticket prices are $10.00 adults/$5.00 students. There will be lots of fun and yummy "seussy" treats sold during intermission along with some great souvenirs too. Cash only for concessions and souvenirs. This will truly be an amazing production that kids young and old will enjoy! Bring the whole family! For more info: www.facebook.com/ikeplayers