Tri-City Photography Club meeting

Event Location: Benton PUD

Event Date: 03/08/2018

Time of the Event: 6:00 Pm to 8:30 PM

Please join us for our monthly meeting and presentation from our keynote speaker, Erwin Buske. “Finding your Inspiration in Photography and Preparations for Extended Hiking and Photography Excursions” Mr. Buske started his photographic journey at an early age with the simple goal of sharing the landscapes he witnessed on his many backpacking and hiking trips. He evolved as a photographer over the years and is now making use of social media as a tool. Buske adheres to the goal to leave no trace, respecting the landscape he photographs and keeping it pristine for future generations. Photographing nature has brought great joy to Erwin’s life and has helped him immensely on his journey of self-discovery. His work has been recognized by the Smithsonian, National Geographic, Outdoor Photography and Landscape Photography Magazines. Erwin is the primary curator for the Facebook Page Destination Washington. He lives with his family in Fairwood, Wash., where, he says, “the foothills of the Cascades are literally right out our front door.”