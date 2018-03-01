FBI arrests Yakima man on assault and sex abuse charges of Oregon woman

YAKIMA, WA - On Tuesday, February 27, FBI agents arrested 34-year-old Almonzo Antonio Castaneda on charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation and assault by striking, beating or wounding. The arrest, at Castaneda's home in Yakima, Washington, was without incident.

Castaneda is charged by criminal complaint for his alleged actions toward a partner between January and February 2018 on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR). The woman is a tribal member; Castaneda is not.

Castaneda is currently lodged at the Yakima County Jail. He made his initial appearance before a federal magistrate in Yakima on February 28, 2018, and is scheduled to have a detention hearing on Friday, March 2, 2018. As the judicial process proceeds, his case will be moved back to the U.S. District Court in Oregon.

A complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and all defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday's arrest included agents from the FBI's Pendleton, Bend and Yakima Resident Agencies and the FBI Seattle SWAT team.