YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release regarding a perceived threat towards West Valley High School on March 1:

"The morning of 3-1-18 the Yakima Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat directed toward West Valley High School. A 16 year old student enrolled at WVHS contacted YSO during the late evening/early morning hours 2-28-18 / 3-1-18. For purposes of the release I will refer to him as “Student A”. Student A reported he had a conversation on Snap Chat with a female that graduated from WVHS last year. In that conversation the former student inquired about recent activity at WVHS. The former student said she had spoken with a different student at the high school, “Student B.”

"Apparently Student B told the former student he had concerns about the future and safety in general at WVHS. Student B had his own belief that something bad could happen at WVHS based on current events. Student B never made any threats only expressed personal fears of something bad happening. The former student told Student A of this conversation and mentioned in the conversation that no threats were being made.

"Student A notified YSO of his conversation with the former student. After contacting YSO Student A then made a post on social media to the West Valley school community. In the post Student A stated what he was writing was not a joke and that unknown person(s) were planning on shooting up the high school and freshman campus at an unknown day and time. Student A encouraged this information to be shared.

"YSO investigated this information and spoke with the former student and Student B. It was confirmed that no threats were made toward the school. However, the comment Student A posted caused panic and a great deal of concern to people associated with WVHS. As a result YSO is sending a referral to the Yakima Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for Student A causing panic disrupting a school.

"Further inquiries may be directed to Chief Udell at the Yakima Sheriff’s Office."