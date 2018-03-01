Students compete in engineering competition with help of Hanford contractors

KENNEWICK, WA - About four hundred students from ten different schools gathered at the Kennewick High School gym to participate in the Engineers Week friendly competition.

The rules were simple... each student was given office supplies such as scotch tape, pencils, and file folders. With this material, each group had to make a bridge that would withstand a stability and strength test. But the students were not alone. About forty employees from Hanford contractors or sub-contractors were available to help and judge the competition.

The event is held to encourage high school students to pursue a career in engineering - something that current Columbia Basin College engineering students believe is a career that can suit any particular interest.

"There is a whole lot of trying out," said Elias Mendoza, a CBC engineering student. "A whole lot of fields in engineering. It's not just one specific thing. You can find interest in cars, there is engineering for that. If you can find interest in houses or buildings. There's all types of engineering for everything. So, if you have to find something that suits your fancy, it's out there."

The winners of the competition would get to take home the "Engineers Cup" for the whole year. But the real prize was bragging rights; something the students took very seriously.

Every year the event has grown even bigger. CBC hopes to host the event in the future to help promote the engineering program and the college.