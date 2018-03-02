Benton Co. Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting outside - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton Co. Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting outside Prosser

PROSSER, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating a fatal shooting, that left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. Reports of a weapons complaint came in around 6:43 p.m. Thursday night. Deputies say two people were found with gunshot wounds in a vineyard, in the area of  N. Hinzerling Road between McCreadie Road and Huard Road outside of Prosser. Deputies say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital.

