Benton Co. Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting outside Prosser

PENDLETON- A missing Pendleton man has been found safe, more than a thousand miles away from home. Police say 29-year-old Drew Langton was reported missing on Monday morning. Friends and family tried to get a hold of him, but his phone was off. On Wednesday, border patrol in northern Texas found Langton alone and in good health. His family says this is completely out of character for him and he isn't speaking to anyone about what happened.

More >>