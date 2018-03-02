Suspect in apparent Prosser murder-suicide dies from injuries

3-2-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place in a Prosser orchard.

The shooting happened around 6:45 last night at a vineyard near North Hinzerling Road between McCreadie and Huard Roads. After getting a call from the victims' 21-year-old son, Benton County Sheriff's deputies found 39-year-old Teresa Meraz-Cisneros of Sunnyside and her 46-year-old husband, Heriberto Martinez-Sanchez with multiple gunshot wounds.

Meraz-Cisneros died at the scene, while Martinez-Sanchez was sent to a local hospital in critical condition with what looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He has since died from his injuries.

The Benton County coroner today also did an autopsy on Meraz-Cisneros, and so far no results have been released.

The two were no longer living together and police say there was a protection order placed in July of 2017 on Martinez-Sanchez that prevented him from contacting Meraz-Cisneros. He was also not allowed to have any firearms for the next 30 years.

The investigation is still ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

PROSSER, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt. As of 9:18 AM, deputies say the man they found unresponsive is still in critical condition. Once deputies got to the scene they found the 42-year-old woman from Sunnyside with gunshot wounds and 46-year-old man from Mabton with gunshot wound to the head. He was still breathing at the time.

A gun has also been recovered from the scene. Deputies will continue their investigation.

3-2-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

PROSSER, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating a fatal shooting, that left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. Reports of a weapons complaint came in around 6:43 p.m. Thursday night. Deputies say two people were found with gunshot wounds in a vineyard, in the area of N. Hinzerling Road between McCreadie Road and Huard Road outside of Prosser. Deputies say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital.