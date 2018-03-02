Police investigating shooting at Central Michigan University - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police investigating shooting at Central Michigan University

UPDATE: According to Central Michigan University, police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.

The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The school released the information on its Facebook page around 9:30 a.m. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday morning.

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles  north of Lansing.

