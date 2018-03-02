Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to rob two women

3-2-18 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Investigators identified the robbery/assault suspect from Days Inn who had been referred to as “Junior” as 20-year-old Victor Almaguer Jr from Outlook, WA.

With the assistance of the Sunnyside Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Almaguer was arrested at his residence this afternoon.

Kennewick Police detectives are serving a search warrant at his residence to look for evidence.

Almaguer will be booked into the Benton County Jail for two counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree. The Benton County Prosecutor will review for additional charges.

3-2-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

KENNEWICK, WA - Early this morning, officers responded to a disturbance at Days Inn where a gunshot was heard.

When officers arrived, they contacted two adult women who had rented a room. They reported they got into an argument with a man who went by "Junior." He got upset and reportedly took a purse from one of the women and started to leave. A struggle started and they ended up outside, where Junior assaulted one of the women, fired a shot in the air from a pistol, and fled in a silver pickup truck.

Both women had outstanding warrants for their arrest and were booked into jail.

This is an active investigation and detectives are currently trying to identify Junior. More information will be released as it is developed.

If someone has information that they would like to provide anonymously, they can call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS or 1-800-222-TIPS, or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.