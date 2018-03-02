REI joins gun debate: will stop selling goggles, water bottles, bike helmets

REI joins gun debate: will stop selling goggles, water bottles, bike helmetsPosted: Updated:
Suspect in apparent Prosser murder-suicide dies from injuries
A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place in a Prosser orchard.More >>
Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to rob two women
Early this morning, officers responded to a disturbance at Days Inn where a gunshot was heard.More >>
New UCSO All-Terrain vehicle deployed twice on first day
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office's new ATV was deployed twice on its first day on the job.More >>
Police investigating shooting at Central Michigan University
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University. The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter. The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The school released the information on its Facebook page around...More >>
Students compete in engineering competition with help of Hanford contractors
About four hundred students from ten different schools gathered at the Kennewick High School gym to participate in the Engineers Week friendly competition.More >>
Coroner asking public's help returning cremains to family
The Franklin County Coroner’s office is seeking help from the public in finding Next of Kin for a JoAnn Marie Bendel.More >>
Sunnyside School District releases statement following school threats
In wake of a recent series of school threats, the Sunnyside School District released a statement.More >>
No one injured after small aircraft crashes near Milton-Freewater
Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a call that a single engine Piper Arrow aircraft had gone down in the area of Government Mountain Road, about 13 miles east of the City of Milton-Freewater.More >>
Coming soon to Walla Walla: Eritage Wine Resort
When we think of Walla Walla, most of our thoughts wander to great wine, fantastic food, and beautiful views.More >>
Moses Lake woman charged with creating child porn
WALLA WALLA- US Marshals have arrested a Walla Walla woman for child pornography. Katrina Adams, 25, has been federally indicted on charges that include production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and conspiracy to produce child pornography. She also faces state charges for the sexual assault of the 2 1/2 year-old victim. Her co-defendant 32-year-old Mikhail Ageyev is currently in the Grant County Jail facing s...More >>
