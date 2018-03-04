Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoff

GRANDVIEW- Police say a 41-year-old man died from a self-inflicted knife wound after a police standoff on the 400 block of West 5th Street.

Police got a call saying that the man would not let the woman or her two children out of the house. Once officers arrived they saw the man restraining a female. Officers made their way into the home and confronted the man who pulled out a knife.

The man then cut himself while approaching the officers. GPD said the man and the police got into a physical altercation and the man then produced a second knife and cut a officer.

Officers subdued the man with a TASER and evacuated the family inside the residence to safety.

For safety reasons, Yakima SWAT was called in and a robot was deployed to search the residence.

The robot then located the male who was motionless on the ground. He was later pronounced dead.

The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital and the identity of the man has not been released yet.