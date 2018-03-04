Weekend Warriors: Local teacher has closet full of food and supplies for students

PROSSER- School is a place where children should only have to worry about learning, but for low-income children that's not always the case. Students might come to school hungry, or not have the supplies they need.

If you take a step inside the two red doors of Prosser High School, chance are you'll find everyday heroes. Though, there's one special warrior, Brett Dillahunt, who's going the extra mile to impact his students lives.

"The Prosser school district is over 60 percent free and reduced lunch," said Dillahunt.

Inside Dillahunts classroom you'll find a closet that's full of school supplies, food and things that students should never go without. The hard reality is that many students at Prosser high do.

"We maintain as open of a door possible," said Dillahunt.

While organizing the pantry, Dillahunt makes sure students walk away while maintaining their dignity.

"A lot of times students will come in before or after school and just get what they need," said Dillahunt.

Students also walk away creating long-lasting memories along the way, like one of Dillahunt's former students, Holly Austin.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't have finished," said Holly Austin.

During her high school years, Holly faced challenges because of a learning disability. Thanks to Dillahunt, his motto was - "Where there's a will there's a way."

"He would stay after school to help until 7 at night," said Holly.

That was 7 years ago, and more recently, Dillahunt's caring heart is going beyond the four walls of his classroom. Just a couple weeks ago he raised $2,000 on his birthday which was donated to those in need within the Prosser community.

Of course, however, Dillahunt is a humble hero through it all...

"This is a community, mustangs for mustangs isn't me," said Dillahunt.