Missing cats and coyote problems near Canyon LakesPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Millennial March: An online crochet business with a personal touch
Millennial March: An online crochet business with a personal touch
A woman in Richland followed her dreams and turned a lifelong passion into a small business online by making funky crochet pieces.More >>
A woman in Richland followed her dreams and turned a lifelong passion into a small business online by making funky crochet pieces.More >>
Missing cats and coyote problems near Canyon Lakes
Missing cats and coyote problems near Canyon Lakes
People who live near Canyon Lakes in Kennewick are worried for their animals' and kids' safety with recent coyote activity.More >>
People who live near Canyon Lakes in Kennewick are worried for their animals' and kids' safety with recent coyote activity.More >>
Weekend Warriors: Local teacher has closet full of food and supplies for students
Weekend Warriors: Local teacher has closet full of food and supplies for students
PROSSER- School is a place where children should only have to worry about learning, but for low-income children that's not always the case. Students might come to school hungry, or not have the supplies they need. If you take a step inside the two red doors of Prosser High School, chance are you'll find everyday heroes. Though, there's one special warrior, Brett Dillahunt, who's going the extra mile to impact his students lives. "The Prosser school district is over 60 pe...More >>
PROSSER- School is a place where children should only have to worry about learning, but for low-income children that's not always the case. Students might come to school hungry, or not have the supplies they need. If you take a step inside the two red doors of Prosser High School, chance are you'll find everyday heroes. Though, there's one special warrior, Brett Dillahunt, who's going the extra mile to impact his students lives. "The Prosser school district is over 60 pe...More >>
Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoff
Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoffGRANDVIEW- Police say a 41-year-old man died from a self-inflicted knife wound after a police standoff on the 400 block of West 5th Street. Police got a call saying that the man would not let the woman or her two children out of the house. Once officers arrived they saw the man restraining a female. Officers made their way into the home and confronted the man who pulled out a knife. The man then cut himself while approaching the officers. GPD said the man and the police got into a p...More >>GRANDVIEW- Police say a 41-year-old man died from a self-inflicted knife wound after a police standoff on the 400 block of West 5th Street. Police got a call saying that the man would not let the woman or her two children out of the house. Once officers arrived they saw the man restraining a female. Officers made their way into the home and confronted the man who pulled out a knife. The man then cut himself while approaching the officers. GPD said the man and the police got into a p...More >>
Suspect in apparent Prosser murder-suicide dies from injuries
Suspect in apparent Prosser murder-suicide dies from injuries
A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place in a Prosser orchard.More >>
A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place in a Prosser orchard.More >>
Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to rob two women
Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to rob two women
Early this morning, officers responded to a disturbance at Days Inn where a gunshot was heard.More >>
Early this morning, officers responded to a disturbance at Days Inn where a gunshot was heard.More >>
New UCSO All-Terrain vehicle deployed twice on first day
New UCSO All-Terrain vehicle deployed twice on first day
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office's new ATV was deployed twice on its first day on the job.More >>
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office's new ATV was deployed twice on its first day on the job.More >>
Police investigating shooting at Central Michigan University
Police investigating shooting at Central Michigan University
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University. The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter. The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The school released the information on its Facebook page around...More >>
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University. The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter. The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The school released the information on its Facebook page around...More >>
Students compete in engineering competition with help of Hanford contractors
Students compete in engineering competition with help of Hanford contractors
About four hundred students from ten different schools gathered at the Kennewick High School gym to participate in the Engineers Week friendly competition.More >>
About four hundred students from ten different schools gathered at the Kennewick High School gym to participate in the Engineers Week friendly competition.More >>
Coroner asking public's help returning cremains to family
Coroner asking public's help returning cremains to family
The Franklin County Coroner’s office is seeking help from the public in finding Next of Kin for a JoAnn Marie Bendel.More >>
The Franklin County Coroner’s office is seeking help from the public in finding Next of Kin for a JoAnn Marie Bendel.More >>