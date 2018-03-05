Millennial March: An online crochet business with a personal touch

RICHLAND, WA - A woman in Richland followed her dreams and turned a lifelong passion into a small business online by making funky crochet pieces.

What began as a love for crochet soon turned into a side business for Erin Walsh when she decided to take a risk and turn her passion into something she could share with others: enter her business, Hook, Loop and Stone.

"I decided that I wanted to live my dream, and that's not only being able to take care of my children but being able to have this creative outlet and make it into a business for myself," Walsh said.

Walsh likes to give her online business a unique touch by going out of her way to personally deliver her items to customers. She says one of the best ways to build a list of loyal clients is by getting to know them on a more personal level.

"That's how you build your rapport with your customers," Walsh says. "Even if they wanted me to ship it - which I can, but I always try to at least put a personal message because I feel like when you buy things online it's so impersonal... you just get an Amazon box, you open it, and it's all over with... where if you make a connection with someone, that's where you start building that rapport and building that customer base."

The majority of her promotions are done through social media, whether that be Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Snapchat. Walsh uses it all to get the word out. She says the rest is through word of mouth.

"The rest of my promotion would be based upon family, friends, previous customers, word of mouth basically," said Walsh. "I could wear something that I've created and go grocery shopping and someone might be like 'hey,' and I'd be able to give them a business card. It's more about your saturation through social media and your exposure to the community."

Part of Walsh's personal business touch is making customized orders. If people get an idea of something they like, all they need to do is approach her with the idea and she'll see what she can do.