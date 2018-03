The 131ers at Gonzaga Coffee House

Event Location: 702 E. Desmet Ave, Spokane, Washington 99258

Event Date: March 21st

Time of the Event: 7:00pm- 9:00 pm

The 131ers will be playing a free show on campus at Gonzaga University to play the coffeehouse at the Hemm's Den. Contact: info@koralyoung.com https://www.facebook.com/events/2272172849676077/