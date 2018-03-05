Governor Kate Brown to sign new gun safety legislation into law

SALEM, OR - Governor Kate Brown will sign HB 4145, a bill that she introduced to the legislature, into law Monday at the State Capitol. The bill closes the “Intimate Partner Loophole” by preventing convicted stalkers and domestic violence offenders from buying guns and keeping guns. The bill received bipartisan support in the legislature.

"Closing the 'Intimate Partner Loophole' is an important step to keep Oregonians safer from gun violence, and I couldn't be more proud to sign HB 4145 into law," Governor Brown said. "I'm hopeful that the tide is turning on our nation's gun debate, and that we now have the chance to enact meaningful change. As we celebrate Oregon's victory, we must keep looking ahead to the next step towards stopping senseless gun violence. We need national action and federal legislation."

Prior to signing the bill, Governor Brown will meet with Oregon students to discuss the importance of continued action to end gun violence, and what steps they would like to see the state take to improve school safety.

