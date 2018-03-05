Manhattan Project National Historical Park recruiting Teacher-Ranger-Teacher for summer 2018

RICHLAND, WA – Educators in the Tri-Cities have the opportunity to apply to be the first Teacher-Ranger-Teacher at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (Manhattan Project NHP), Hanford Unit. The application period is open through March 16.

The Teacher-Ranger-Teacher program is a professional development opportunity for K-12 teachers to spend the summer acquiring new skills in experiential learning through a program provided by a partnership between the National Park Service (NPS) and the University of Colorado Denver. The participants spend between four and six weeks in a national park developing a major educational project and participating in an online graduate course. The goal of the program is to train teachers in the resources and themes of the NPS so that they can return to their schools in the fall and incorporate their new skills into their classroom activities.

The Manhattan Project NHP 2018 Teacher-Ranger-Teacher will develop activities for a new junior ranger book to help children connect to the history of the Manhattan Project and understand how this historical event is relevant today. The Teacher-Ranger-Teacher will also represent the park at community and educational events around the Tri-Cities and develop several hands-on activities that will be used at these events. More information about the program and how to apply can be found at: https://www.nps.gov/mapr/learn/teacher-ranger-teacher.htm.

The Hanford Unit of the park is able to support this Teacher-Ranger-Teacher opportunity through the money raised from the Ride the Reactor bike rides held each fall, since 2016. “People from throughout the region have participated in the Ride the Reactor events, and we are excited that raised funds will support a Teacher-Ranger-Teacher for the park,” stated Chris Rivard, Bike Tri-Cities Board Member and Event Chair. “The park and the reactor are truly amazing parts of our country’s history and we are proud to play a role in highlighting these resources to the community.”

Ride the Reactor is possible through a partnership with REI, Bike Tri-Cities, Columbia Center Rotary, Visit Tri-Cities, National Park Service, and Department of Energy. Participants enjoy a scenic bike ride around the B Reactor, docent-led interpretive talks, lunch, and a guided tour of the B Reactor. The 2018 Ride the Reactor is scheduled for September 22. Registration and more information about the program can be found here: www.VisitTRI-CITIES.com/RideTheReactor. All funds raised from Ride the Reactor will support the education program of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, Hanford Unit.