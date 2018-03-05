Inland Northwest Brain Injury Symposium

Event Location: EWU Spokane, 668 N Riverpoint Blvd Suite A Spokane, WA 99202

Event Date: 04/19/2018 - 04/20/2018

Time of the Event: 3PM till 5PM on 04/19 and 12PM till 7PM on 04/20

The Inland Northwest Brain Injury Symposium works to facilitate real conversations, education, and advocacy for the betterment of our community and beyond. Our intention is to showcase both professional (researchers/practioners) and brain injury survivor perspectives to create a holistic presentation and relative discourse of life after a brain injury. More information can be found on www.nwbis.org or you may email Nick at nick.m@tbiwa.org